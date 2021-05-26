Go from being able to charge up to 100W to charging up to 240W of power

USB-IF, the association behind the USB standard, has announced a major enhancement to USB-C. The multifunctional port will soon be able to support more than double the load going from the current maximum 100W to up to 240W. Enough and plenty of power to power most laptops without requiring an adapter.

Little by little, USB-C has become standardized as the default connector in smartphones, tablets, laptops and more devices. Its enormous versatility allows it to be used for multiple purposes, saving on adding extra ports. It also serves to charge devices for example, although until now it was limited to 100W of power.

With 100W of power, the truth is that many laptops could be charged without any problem, in addition to practically any smartphone or table. However, sometimes those 100W fell short, for example when charging a Dell XPS 15 or 17. What many manufacturers have done is add an adapter that is responsible for providing the extra power needed, but it is not as comfortable as having the cable directly.

Extended Power Range (EPR)

Extended Power Range (EPR) is the new enhancement brought by the newly revised USB-C 2.1 standard. Through it, manufacturers will be able to implement USB-C ports that support up to 240W of power. This is 140W extra over the previous standard.

You will obviously need new chargers, USB-C cables and devices that support the standard. These new cables will be more easily identifiable thanks to the initials EPR that will appear visible on them. Among the requirements that manufacturers are asking is to withstand up to 5A and 50V.

With that said, this new USB-C review it only adds another specification to the already chaotic USB-C standard. There are huge differences between different standards within USB-C, which on the outside always looks identical. But at least it is reversible.

Via | CNET