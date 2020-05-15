© Provided by Vozpópuli

The first time after two months is indescribable. There are no words to narrate the joy you experience when ordering, sweetening, stirring and finally drinking a café con leche on a terrace. Even more stimulating than the reunion with caffeine is having to ask how much it costs because you don’t even remember anymore. I am really sorry to provoke you this insane envy, especially if you are in phase zero or in that phase 0.5 of new form, but I experienced this first coffee as a legendary event during my trip to the neighborhood chinese shop.

It had been a while since he entered even before confinement. Those bazaars of kilometer-long corridors and full shelves have always enchanted me because you find anything you are looking for and almost at any time. But mostly I like it because the workers are always kind to the clients. The fair trade and the product of the land is very good and I defend it in theory and in practice, but I went to the Chinese because, incredible as it may seem, in full alarm for the coronavirus it is still not so easy to find masks.

Also, why am I going to fool them, I was extremely curious to see the behavior of the shopkeepers. I needed to check if it is true that Asians protect themselves from the bug with much more care than the common European citizens. The descriptions on this subject fall short. At the entrance to the store was a bottle of disinfectant, a bunch of those disposable bag gloves, and a spray bottle filled with some sterilizing liquid.

The friendly shopkeeper in the bazaar was dressed in one of those protective screens reminiscent of welders’ masks. Mask, collected hair, footwear bags and surgeon’s gloves

The friendly shopkeeper at the bazaar was dressed in one of those protective screens that resemble welders’ masks. Mask, collected hair, footwear bags and surgeon’s gloves. There was no lack of a partition to separate from customers. And, next to the cash register, two other cans of disinfectant. That this woman took the covid-19 would be the palpable demonstration that nobody can save us.

Near the counter was a sort of display case with numerous antiseptic gels and several boxes of latex and other types of gloves unrecognizable to me. I mean, the whole anti-apocalypse kit except what I was looking for. Since I didn’t have the body this time for long walks around the store, I got down to business.

-Do you have masks?

-Good no, but I have these, in case you want any.

Be careful with that answer because it hides many things. Too many. Because he said it brandishing a bag full of those “surgical masks” – as they are called in pharmacies – single-use that sell for 96 cents because the Government stipulated said price. “Good no.” And she said it, who certainly knows what this pod is about. In my house the mandatory masters in masks has been made by my partner, so I did not know whether to buy or not. “Good no.”

– And the good ones when they arrive to you?

-Soon. Now I only have these. But soon. Tomorrow or the day after.

I still had some doubt. The good and bad is relative, because the coffee had not seemed to me of the best either, but, nevertheless, it had sat better than good.

-Leave it alone. I’ll be back when you have. Do you have small batteries?

Of that he did have and naturally it was not necessary to clarify if they were good, bad or regular. I paid with two euros and he gave me a 50 cent coin back. The friendly shopkeeper cleaned the glove with disinfectant after our transaction. Two months ago, a server would have disapproved of that gesture as a sign of lousy education, but this Friday I found it fabulous that he did so as evidence of his deep concern for security. This is how we have changed.