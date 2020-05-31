Following the outbreak of Ebola disease in 2014, it emerged Go.Data, an outbreak investigation tool for tracking contacts during public health emergencies.

With the advent of the coronavirus, the use of Go.Data has spread globally. Since the epidemic started, WHO has insisted on the ‘test, track and trace’ strategy, which is based on conducting massive tests, tracking contacts and isolating them. However, in Spain the communities carried out the system they considered convenient. Now it is the Ministry of Health who recommends the Autonomous Communities to carry out this control and surveillance strategy, and for this they recommend Go.Data, since they may be faster in detecting suspected cases.

The Go.Data tool was created by the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), an internal agency of the WHO. It is known as the fastest, cheapest and most effective system for tracking worldwide. “It is a platform that is totally adaptable to each case and that allows you to connect the entire chain of professionals. That it is free of conflicts of interest and promoted by the WHO is very important, In Public Health the data is very delicate and you cannot use anything“said Teknautas Pere Godoy, president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology.

It can be used on a computer or a mobile phone, and has different access permissions. It allows to carry out traces, questionnaires, contact details, summaries per case or graphic analysis of transmission chains. “Before we used to draw this with sticks, or arrows up and down and it was chaos. With this you have everything digitized and much clearer,” says epidemiologist Ignacio Garitano.

Basque Country reduces its cumulative incidence

During the beginning of the pandemic, the Basque Country was one of the great centers in all of Spain, but it has managed to reduce the number of new cases. In Gipuzkoa, for example, they have been seven days in a row with zero new infections.

One of the reasons is for the use of Go.Data, because it is the only community that uses this tool as the only computer program in the entire region, which is a huge advantage. “Here we were counting possible infections with sticks in Word documents. With that I tell you everything,” Garitano explained.

“We decided to use Go.Data because the alternative was horrible, it was to send us non-stop excels and words, not having real-time access to information. In this way we could have in just 2-3 weeks all the health personnel trained and connected at the same time to the same program. It has saved us when it comes to extracting in a moment the indicators that the Ministry asks us to do and to trace contacts, “Garitano said.

The Basque Country created the role of nurse manager, to coordinate everything in each health area. “We hired a total of 36 and in a second phase we will expand to 149. That, added to the epidemiological surveillance team of some 30 people in Public Health, is currently doing 66 professionals for tracking and we will reach 216 soon, with the possibility of increasing easily” , reported the epidemiologist.

Due to the simplicity, effectiveness and speed of the Go.Data system, the Government is studying to recommend to all the Autonomous Communities its use, since it is not used in most of the country and could mean an improvement in the tracking of new cases.