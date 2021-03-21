Go buying a V-16 emergency light: it will replace the triangles

In recent months, on more than one occasion we have already told you about the famous V16 emergency light, a safety element, called to replace the classic reflective triangles, which are placed when a car breaks down or is immobilized (due to the reason) on the road.

The fact is that, after the multiple rumors and ‘probe balloons’ launched by the DGT, as well as after learning the ideas of the Ministry of the Interior about the possible modifications in the General Vehicle Regulations and in the Circulation Regulation, its use has already been approved.

And it has been done in the Council of Ministers, with an exact date of entry into force: January 1, 2026. From that moment, this V-16 light will be mandatory and will replace the triangles.



Now … how does this new system work? Well, the truth is, it is very simple, since it is a magnetic type device, so it is enough to lower the window and place it on the roof of the vehicle, in order to notify the other drivers on the road about the fault or the problem.

Above the luminous device, it must be yellow and placed in the highest possible part of the vehicle that has been immobilized, so that it can be seen from as far away as possible.

Until now, you had to get out of the car, look for the triangles and place them at the stipulated distance, a process in which accidents could occur, such as fatal accidents.

At this point, the million dollar question, how much does the new V-16 emergency light cost? Well, its price is around 20 euros, which does not seem like a very expensive outlay, in relation to the security it offers. And where is it bought? Well, there are countless sites, from workshops to spare parts stores or ITV stations, through large online platforms.

Of course, when buying it, you must make sure that it is approved, as is the case with triangles, since for its correct operation it must be visible from at least one kilometer away.

Source: State official newsletter