Pokémon GO went a week without much combat emotions. This since the GO Combat League had some technical problems that caused it to have to be terminated for a time. Luckily, Niantic has already solved it so the GO Fighting League is back and brings several changes.

Through a Twitter post, the Niantic support team reported that the GO Battle League is back in Pokémon GO. Of course, you should not expect things to be exactly as they were before, since there are some important adjustments. The first is that the leaderboard was temporarily disabled until further notice so Niantic can ensure there are no cheats in the game.

Another important change is that, in the remainder of Season 2 of the GO Fighting League, you will be able to participate in a greater number of fights. What happens is that now you can fight in 6 sets of 5 matches instead of just 5 sets. At the moment it is unknown if this change will be present in Season 3.

There will be better rewards in the GO Fighting League

That’s not all since Niantic also prepared boosted rewards in the GO Fighting League. Thus, Pokémon GO players will have the opportunity to get better prizes for winning in battles for a week. This promotion will be available from June 23 to 30.

In addition, Niantic will make some adjustments to the GO Battle League rewards for both premium and non-paying users. One of them is that Snivy, Tepig and Oshawott will disappear as Combat League matches, meanwhile, premium players will get Rare Candies as the fourth prize instead of the fifth.

At the moment, Niantic has not further elaborated on the rewards that users of the Combat League GO will get during this week.

The community is satisfied with the return of the GO Fighting League

After a week of no fighting, the Pokémon GO community was pleased with the return of the GO Fighting League. This was not only due to being able to participate in battles again, but also because of some of the changes that improved the experience.

Although there are those who agree that I still have work to do, the reality is that the experience is more fluid. At LEVEL UP Rex Keeble you already had the opportunity to try these changes and they left a good taste in your mouth.

« First of all I would like to confirm that there is much less lag, the charged attacks are entering the first time you hit the button. I already had a cheat of those who make changes without cooldown, but ultimately the fact that there is much less lag makes the experience more enjoyable, ”our CEO told us.

Pokémon GO is available for iOS and Android devices. You can find out more about the Niantic project by clicking here.