The adoption of a healthier life gave many brands an important opportunity to generate business. In this way, companies focused on products such as food supplements and vitamin supplements saw their coffers grow; however, this trend was not enough for GNC Holdings, a firm that has now filed for bankruptcy.

In a press release, the well-known food and nutrition store firm confirmed that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, while it will be forced to close 20 percent of its stores, which represents nearly a thousand 200 establishments will lower their curtains permanently in the US market.

To detail

From time to time, GNC is expected to carry out a two-way process through the bankruptcy procedures considered in Chapter 11 of the United States where the balance sheet can be restructured through an independent plan or through the sale of the company.

« The Chapter 11 process will allow us to accelerate these strategies and invest in the appropriate areas to evolve in the future, while improving our capital and balance sheet structure, » GNC said in a statement.

In this way, the firm announced that it reached an agreement with the Chinese company Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, a subsidiary of one of its largest shareholders, to buy the business for $ 760 million.

To this is added some income obtained by the firm amounting to $ 130 million in liquidity thanks to the contribution of some of its lenders and through a credit agreement.

Digital strategy

With these measures, the company hopes to float, which add to the reduction of its structure after its store base in the United States will go from 5,800 stores to 4,600.

At this point it is important to mention that the company’s debt amounts to $ 895 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The scenario that the brand now lives is a consequence of the impacts left by the pandemic throughout the world, where sales in physical stores decreased significantly due to confinement measures.

Although since last year, GNC began to implement an online sales strategy, the truth is that this effort was not enough to overcome the crisis, even though sales through this platform increased 25 percent between January and March compared to the last year.

« This acceleration will allow GNC to invest in the appropriate areas to evolve into the future, better positioning the company to meet current and future consumer demand worldwide, » the company noted.

Many more who suffer from this disease

It is increasingly clear that the “new normal” for the retail sector will come characterized by thousands of closings worldwide, with which many firms would lose part of their establishment either due to a rethinking of their strategies or due to the complicated situation that runs through the retail industry.

As regards this new health crisis, the impact of the coronavirus is expected to be major for the retail sector. At least that’s how a recent report by GlobalData exposes it, which reveals that global spending in the retail industry falls by 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

In that sense, it is worth quoting data from the US Census Bureau, which warns that the category with the strongest drop in sales has been that of clothing and accessories, with a sales contraction of 78.8 percent; followed by electronics, which has had a sales contraction of 60 percent; while the home furnishings and accessories category has seen a 58 percent contraction.

Given this scenario, various retailers are projected to close more than 9,300 stores this year in the United States alone.

With this, the situation that was already visible in the sector will worsen. The real estate company Cushman & Wakefield estimated last year, before the coronavirus pandemic, that up to 12,000 large chain stores could close in 2020.

