The return of the NBA seems to be getting closer. However, the different General Managers of the franchises that make up the North American basketball competition have asked the NBA itself to increase the number of players allowed in the squad of each team due to the damage caused by the coronavirus.

This has been reported by ESPN journalist Tim Bontemps. Franchises want to have the possibility of owning more players regardless of the format in which the competition is resumed. The possibility of adding players to the playoffs through ‘two-way contracts’ has also been requested, something that until this season has not been possible.

