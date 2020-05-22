(Bloomberg) – Emerging market currencies haven’t looked as cheap in years, and some of the most depressed assets offer the best value, according to Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co.

Ritirupa Samanta, the head of systematic fixed income in Boston, favors the Indonesian rupiah, the Turkish lira and the Mexican peso, which have been hit by the virus pandemic this year. The company owns sovereign bonds sold by Argentina, an issuer that is in danger of default on its debt again.

“We now see a much larger complex of undervalued currencies,” Samanta said in an interview. “With the big sales from Turkey, Mexico and Brazil on the local currency side, there has been a really attractive opportunity to be in local currency.”

A rippling of $ 2.8 trillion in assets from developing nations has spurred debate over whether it’s time for investors to jump back or wait for better deals. M&G Ltd. and State Street Global Advisors advocate caution, arguing that renewed trade tensions and lower global demand for commodities pose additional risk.

A JPMorgan Chase & Co. index on emerging market exchange rates fell to a record low last month, when the pandemic spurred riskier asset outflows. The Brazilian real, the Mexican peso, and the lira are among the most undervalued currencies, based on Z scores that measure volatility-adjusted deviations from a 10-year average.

Samanta noted an explosion in supply and demand spreads, the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept, as an indication that emerging market assets have been oversold.

“From a very simple point of view, we saw demand and supply differentials in emerging markets go up to 180,170 basis points,” said Samanta, who earned a doctorate in international economics from Brandeis University. Usually, it’s about 70 or 80 basis points, he said.

Carry trade

The asset manager also likes the Indian rupee, the Israeli shekel and the Colombian peso. Emerging market carry operations will gain momentum as US credit costs Australia to fall to almost zero, says Samanta.

Perpetuating its appeal is a “real search for performance” in a world saturated with nearly $ 12 trillion of debt with below-zero performance, he says. “That brings us to countries with high interest rates, and in this particular world, we should see more of that coming from emerging markets rather than developed markets.”

Original Note: GMO Banks on Riskiest Emerging-Market Currencies, Argentina Debt

