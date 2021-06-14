GME registers its first promissory note program with MARF for 50 million euros

The BME Fixed Income Market, MARF, has today entered into trading the first Garcia Munté Energía (GME) Promissory Note Program. This program will allow the new issuer in MARF to access new qualified investors to diversify their sources of financing and place promissory notes up to a maximum outstanding balance of 50 million euros.

Banca March acts as Collaborating Entity, Paying Agent and Registered Program Advisor, and will be in charge of distributing the different promissory notes issued over the next year.

Cuatrecasas is the legal advisor of the issuer in the registry of the Program.

García Munté Energía is a family business group established in 1922 and whose main lines of business are trading and distribution of solid fuels, in which it is the reference operator in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. GME manages the logistics of more than seven million tons of energy raw materials, such as petroleum coke, metallurgical coke, thermal coal and anthracite, used in industries in the cement, chemical and metallurgical sectors. It also operates in products such as biomass obtained from forest and agricultural residues.

García Munté Energía has focused on promoting agility and security in the supply of raw materials, minimizing costs and the sustainability of its facilities. That is why they invest in infrastructures that allow them to be closer to their customers, such as port terminals or warehouses.

Currently, the GME Group has a presence in 8 countries and plans to open subsidiaries in Italy and Tunisia soon. In 2019 the company reached a turnover of 649 million euros and obtained an EBITDA of 21 million.