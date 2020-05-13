After it was available to some Android users, at least everyone with Android 10 installed, Google delivers on the promise and Bring Gmail Dark Mode to iOS Devices. Now you can try it: just configure the dark theme of the email app on your iPhone, iPad or iPod.

The dark interface was progressively reaching a good part of Google applications after back to ‘catch on’ among developers. iOS introduced it at the system level in the latest versions of iOS; and companies like Google did the same in their main products, such as Gmail. Are you one of those who uses this email client on your iOS device? Well, now you can change the interface to the dark theme, very good news.

Gmail introduces the dark theme in its settings

The new configuration has appeared by surprise in Gmail for iOS since Google has activated it from the server side. If you had dark mode selected in iOS you will probably already discover the new Gmail theme because the theme according to the system is preselected. Otherwise you just have to go to the settings and activate it, you do not have to update your Gmail application to have its dark theme.

The way to activate dark mode in the Google mail client is as follows:

Open the Gmail app.

Drop down the side menu and click on ‘Settings’.

Go to ‘Theme’ and choose ‘Dark’: the Gmail interface will darken.

In case you want the application to be adapted to the iOS theme, you only have to select ‘System Default’.

With the previous process you will already have your Gmail in dark mode. The background of the interface does not become black, it remains quite dark gray. The theme is consistent, has red accents for the selected tray and the reading of the text is facilitated thanks to the great contrast of the white (perhaps too much contrast). In general, the experience seems very positive to us.

