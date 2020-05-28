Gmail It is one of the most used email managers in the world, so its users are used to receiving a series of improvements and new features to offer a better user experience. After the arrival of dark mode and of a function that allows adding emails as attachmentsGoogle has recently announced a Gmail update with a handy feature: a new quick setup menu with which to perform a series of actions in a simple way.

The Mountain View company has published a statement on its official blog announcing the arrival of a new quick setup menu which will help the user to easily find and use different designs, settings and themes so that Gmail looks and feels good for each person. In this way, when you click on ‘Settings’, you will now see different interfaces, types of inbox and display options next to the actual inbox.

In this way, when an option is selected, the inbox will be updated immediately so that the user can compare options and see how real-time settings work. It should be noted that despite the arrival of this new menu, the full settings menu is still available and can be accessed by clicking the button. ‘See all settings’ found at the top of the new quick setup menu.

Gmail Adds New Quick Settings Menu For All Users

A new function that has been implemented for all users and that has great importance because Gmail has many options to customize the design, appearance and other details to ensure that the interface is fully personalized and optimized for the way of working of each user. For example, it includes both customizing text density and the information displayed, or choose a different inbox type to help intelligently prioritize and organize emails.

Likewise, the possibility of add reading panels for quick viewing of email content and a theme app to customize the appearance of your inbox. Some functions that now they are easier to find and that they can be scanned in real time, so the inbox will update immediately to show exactly what each setting will do.

It is important to note that this update only adds an easier way to access settings that already exist in the full Gmail settings menu, so there are no new settings or modifications to existing ones. A function that will be activated by default for all users from June, and that will be available to all G Suite customers, as well as for users with personal accounts.

