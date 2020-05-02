         Gmail for Android adds cards with information about trips and purchases in related emails

For quite some time now, if you consulted an email about a flight, hotel reservation or some purchases on the Gmail website, it would show you a summary with the most important data at the top of the email. Now this functionality also reaches the Gmail application.

No, they are not the Inbox Bundles, although at least they serve you to quickly consult the most important data of an email without having to search for them hidden in the text. At the moment they are appearing on flight reservations and on some purchase receipts, such as those made in the Google store.

A summary of your emails

The next time you check an email in Gmail with information about a flight or receipt, you may see a card at the top summarizing the most important data. At the moment they are showing in Flight reservations and purchases on Google Play, although it is foreseeable that in the future they will be added in more cases.

In the case of flight reservations, the card includes the journey, the time of landing and landing, the duration of the flight and the confirmation number. In the orders in Google Play, the concept, the total amount and a link to see all the details are included.

These cards are shown expanded by default, although you can minimize them so they take up less space. What is not possible, at least for now, is to avoid showing them completely or close them, in case you are not too convinced by the result.

The function is being now activated to users, although apparently the recognition of the details of an email works in English, so it might not appear even on the purchase receipts in Google Play in Spanish.

