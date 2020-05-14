         Gmail finally adds dark mode on iOS and Facebook improves its iPadOS app with Split View and Slide Over

In the last hours, there have been improvements in two apps widely used by Apple users. In the first, Gmail has added the much desired dark mode to your app for iOS and iPadOS. While in the second, Facebook has improved its iPad app, incorporating the Split View and Slide Over functions. Let’s see what they both consist of.

Dark mode comes to Gmail for iPhone and iPad

Gmail’s dark mode has been on the Android platform for a while. Now, the long-awaited dark shade comes to the iPhone and iPad. Yes, you don’t have to download any updates since the change occurs on the server side. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Gmail on your iPhone or iPad and enter your credentials if you didn’t already have them.

In the top left menu, go to Settings.

You will see a section that says “Theme”. Press and you will find three options: light, dark and system default.

If you already have dark mode activated, the normal thing is that you already have it activated and it is in this last setting. If you have your Apple device in a certain mode, you can choose to have Gmail on the contrary if you want.

As usually happens with this, choosing Gmail’s dark mode on the iPhone and iPad depends on the taste of each one. Personally, I find this mode better because it is lighter to the eye. And at night, it does not dazzle those around us.

Of course, it is clear that implementing this improvement in an app costs your time. Both Google and Apple are still adding dark mode to their apps, with Gmail being one of the most important in the search engine.

Facebook adds Split View and Slide Over to its iPad app

For its part, Facebook has also been busy with its iPad app (via .). The social network has added two functions which have long been officially available on the Apple tablet. It is Split View and Slide Over, which expand the capabilities in the eyes of users.

As we know, these two functions are available from iOS 9, a version that debuted five years ago. What the first function adds is being able to operate the app in “split screen” mode. That is, having two different apps sharing the iPad screen, for example, with Safari and Facebook on each side.

As to Slide overIt is a very interesting feature where one app is superimposed on top of another (or others). This allows you to work on several things at the same time and together with Split View improves the productivity of the iPad considerably.

That Facebook adds these functions is good news. However, keep in mind that have been available to developers for years. And it still needs to incorporate the support of multiple windows, mouse and drag and drop. Hopefully it won’t take too long to add them.

