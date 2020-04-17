The coronavirus epidemic is affecting the health of millions of people, but also coronavirus is also being used to carry out cyber attacks on millions of other people. Yes, cybercriminals are using the disease for their own benefit to try to scam people. It is something that we must assume: the coronavirus is making us much more vulnerable to attacks of the computer type, and these are the reasons. However, it is also forcing tech companies to make the biggest tech upgrade yet.

The threat of being scammed has grown so much that Gmail Artificial Intelligence is detecting an average of 18 million coronavirus-related scams. In fact, Google believes that the coronavirus may already be the biggest issue used to scam via email so far.

Cybercriminals make their August with the coronavirus

Among these attacks is mainly the phishing; that is, emails in which the attackers try to give us certain information through various techniques – eminently making us believe that they are a specific institution or person like our boss. As we have been able to verify, numerous hackers are posing as the World Health Organization –WHO for its acronym in English–, although they are also using the image of other organizations to carry out their attacks.

But it is not only about phishing attacks, it is also being sent ransomware –A program that encrypts all the files on your computer until you pay a ransom– within Word documents with WHO releases, as well as asking for false donations on behalf of the same organization. The WHO does not work with Bitcoin, so it will not ask you for donations through that means.

A very interesting tip to avoid especially ransomware attacks is to never download the attached document and open it a lot. Instead, we can use the Gmail preview, which will be completely safe.

According to Barracuda Networks, an online security firm, this type of attacks related to the coronavirus have grown by 667% from February to March, having already noticed a very large increase in January. However, Barracuda’s figures are not that great next to Google’s figures: during March it “only” detected half a million scams of this type. But this is clearly due to a problem of scale: this software has a more modest number of clients, while Gmail is used by 1.5 billion people around the planet.

If you use Gmail you have probably been invaded with these emails, but thanks to the machine learning of Artificial Intelligence of the app, you will not have seen any. This AI analyzes the content of emails –Anonymously– and detect possible attacks and scams with a 99% precision.

