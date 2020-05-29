Gordon Murray designed the legendary McLaren F1. Now I want to improve it.

The T.50 aspires to become the last pure supercar, with just 980 kilos

The GMA T.50 is a developing supercar created by Gordon Murray Automotive, the company of renowned designer Gordon Murray. The T.50 is intended as a challenge to the evolution of this breed of vehicle. Bet on a 650 horsepower V12 engine and weighs only 980 kilos. Its price is planned at 2.25 million euros.

Murray sees at T.50 the natural successor to the McLaren F1, which he designed in the 1990s. He said he wants to improve some aspects of F1 that did not convince him at the time, hence he conceived it as an improved version of it. It is a challenge to the evolution of these cars, which tend to gain weight and adopt small, electrified engines.

GMA T.50: EXTERIOR

The GMA T.50 measures 4.38 meters in length, 1.85 meters in width and 1.15 meters in height, with a battle of 2.70 meters. It is even smaller than a Porsche 911. There is still no data on its height and battle. It only weighs 980 kilos, so it is 158 kilos lighter than the original McLaren F1.

“I hope it is the best analog supercar ever built,” says Murray, who makes it very clear that he is not interested in “vindicating speed or power acceleration records but offering the most rewarding driving sensations possible.”

Gordon Murray is true to his recipe: three-seater, ultralight, contained size, powerful atmospheric engine, manual ‘H’ gearbox, and clean lines without the aggressive aerodynamic elements common in most ‘supercar’ and ‘hypercar’ … because the ‘downforce’ is given by the ground effect.

The slimming treatment is noticeable throughout the vehicle. The monocoque is made of carbon fiber and weighs less than 150 kilos. The engine weighs less than 180 kilos, which is 60 kilos less than that of the McLaren F1. The transmission is also 10 kilos lighter.

Attention to detail goes to the pedals, which are 300 grams lighter than the F1, and also to the windshield, which is 28% thinner for scratching weight.

The car incorporates a 400-millimeter fan to generate adhesion from the ground effect, drawing on the concept that Gordon Murray himself introduced in the Brabham BT46 of the 1978 Formula 1 season.

GMA T.50: INTERIOR

Images of the interior of the GMA T.50 have not yet been disclosed, but it has been confirmed that its layout is 1 + 2.

The driver’s seat is in the center position, as in the McLaren F1, and weighs less than 7 kilos. The seats of the companions, less than 3 kilos. They are all made of carbon fiber.

GMA T.50: MECHANICAL

The GMA T.50 is equipped with a 3.9-liter V12 aspirated engine of Cosworth origin. Delivers 650 horsepower with a maximum torque of 450 Newton meter.

The engine, which weighs less than 180 kilos, exceeds the horsepower of the McLaren F1 BMW engine by 32 horsepower. It is also 60 kilos lighter. In fact, it is the lightest commercial V12 in history.

Since the car weighs only 980 kilos, the T.50 has a ratio of 663 horsepower per 1,000 kilos. To put these figures in perspective, a 1,436-kilo sports car would need 950 horsepower to match this ratio.

The propeller is connected to the rear axle via an H-shaped six-speed Xtrac manual gearbox.

No details on its performance yet.

GMA T.50: PRICES

The GMA T.50 costs about 2.5 million dollars, which in exchange are about 2.25 million euros. Its production is limited to 100 units. The first prototype will be ready in September 2020 and production will begin in 2022, on the 30th anniversary of the McLaren F1 GT.

