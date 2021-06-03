GM would exceed projections by increasing production

(Bloomberg) – General Motors Co. will increase production at two truck plants, allowing the company to beat its first-half forecast of $ 5.5 billion in profit and hit the upper limit of its full-year goal of around of US $ 11,000 million.

The company will increase production of especially profitable heavy pickup trucks in Flint, Michigan and midsize trucks in Missouri, according to a statement issued Thursday. The automaker has been more successful than many competitors in securing semiconductors during tight supplies around the world and has kept production at higher levels.

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex, but the speed, agility and commitment of our team, including our distributors, have helped us find creative ways to satisfy customers,” Phil Kienle, vice president of GM’s North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations.

GM reversed pre-market declines to rise 2.3% to $ 61.01 as of 9:35 am in New York. The stock was up 43% this year through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 advanced 12%. Ford Motor Co. also rose after GM’s announcement.

While the Detroit-based company did not change its guidance for the full year, it expressed optimism about hitting the upper limit of its previous forecast of $ 10 billion to $ 11 billion in earnings before interest and taxes.

To achieve this, the automaker will increase production of Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks by approximately 1,000 units per month beginning in mid-July. Production of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks will increase by approximately 30,000 units in total from mid-May through the week of July 5.

