The initial goal is to manufacture 9 million surgical masks at its complex in the State of Mexico in the next six months, to donate part of it to public hospitals.

At the end of April, the Mexican unit of the automaker General Motors will begin the monthly production of 1.5 million masks at one of its plants in the center of the country, to help cope with the coronavirus contingency, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The initial goal is to manufacture 9 million surgical masks in its complex in the State of Mexico in the next six months, to donate a portion to public hospitals located in places where the brand has operations and another to employees and distributors.

Last month, General Motors de México announced that it would suspend “until further notice” and progressively its manufacturing operations in all its complexes in the country, following the guidelines of its headquarters in North America, to cope with the effects of coronavirus.

In the United States, the company said in late March that it estimated to produce monthly 1.5 million face masks once their maximum capacity has been reached, after having launched a rapid response project for its manufacture during the contingency. (Rts)