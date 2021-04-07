GM to start production of electric Silverado pickup late next year: source

By Paul Lienert and Ankit Ajmera

Apr 6 (Reuters) – General Motors Co plans to start production of the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup late next year at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, a source familiar with the US automaker’s plan said Tuesday. Joined.

The vehicle is expected to go on sale in early 2023 as a 2024 model, another source said.

The company declined to comment on the Silverado’s production schedule. His announcement that the trucks would be made at the Michigan plant, also known as Factory Zero, sent GM shares reaching a record $ 62.45.

Wall Street has increasingly focused on GM’s strategy to roll out electric vehicles as it gradually aims to catch up with market leader Tesla Inc. It recently introduced the GMC Hummer electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), which will also be built in Factory Zero.

The company’s plan is part of a projected spending of between $ 9 billion and $ 10 billion this year, including more than $ 7 billion for electric and autonomous vehicles.

GM said the electric Silverado is expected to give customers a range of more than 400 miles on a full charge. News that the company was working on the truck broke last year.

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant is expected to build a series of full-size electric trucks and sports utility vehicles.

Earlier, GM had said that the Hummer electric pickup and Cruise Origin would be made at the plant.

(Report by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)