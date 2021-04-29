GM to recall nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles to test batteries

WASHINGTON, Apr 29 (Reuters) – General Motors Co said on Thursday it has completed a software update to initiate a recall of nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for fire risk, stating that it will replace the assembled battery module if necessary. .

The largest automaker in the United States announced the recall in November, after five fire episodes were reported, with minor damage, in order to cover Chevrolet Bolts from the years 2017 to 2019 with high-voltage batteries produced by Ochang de LG Chem Ltd, a factory in South Korea.

GM said dealerships will use “diagnostic tools to identify potential battery malfunctions and replace assembled modules whenever necessary.”

“Advanced on-board diagnostic software will be installed in these vehicles that, among other things, have the ability to detect potential problems related to changes in battery module performance before problems arise,” the automaker added.

GM said in November that vehicles pose a fire hazard when they are fully or near full capacity. The Detroit automaker said it had developed software that will limit the vehicle’s load to 90% of its full capacity to mitigate risk, while determining the appropriate final repair.

GM said Thursday that once the software update is complete, dealers will remove the 90% state of charge limitation and return the battery to its previous 100% charge capacity.

2019 model year Chevrolet Bolt EV owners will be able to update the software starting today and 2017 and 2018 Bolt EV owners will be eligible by the end of May. GM said it will make diagnostic software standard on the Bolt EV and EUV 2022, as well as future GM electric vehicles.

