GM sketch looks to tease future electric Chevrolet Silverado

The same week that Ford introduced the new electric F-150 Lightning, the General Motors design department has decided to unveil a strange and attractive sketch of a sleeker version with very new features of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. New preview of the future electric variant of the pick-up?

Inadvertently and apparently haphazardly – although we doubt it is – General Motors has published a sketch of a modernized and more stylized variant of the current Chevrolet Silverado, whose publication has been very close to the presentation of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, the 100% electric variant of the Silverado’s greatest rival. In fact, this sketch was released almost simultaneously with the latest Ford model teasers.

This sketch has been published on the General Motors Design Instagram account, managed by someone related to the different design departments of this corporation and who in recent months has given us numerous sketches of unpublished designs that, in most of the cases, they are simple design studies not used, however, the publication of these sketches of the Silverado this week does not seem to be the result of chance. Nor is it the first time that the Chevrolet pick-up has featured in one of these publications in recent months.

It is evident that the sketches correspond to an unprecedented configuration of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 current, which despite keeping many elements and features in common, has a design that seems to be an evolution of the model that we can currently find in dealerships. Last March this same Instagram account published another sketch of a redesigned version of the Silverado, but on that occasion the model it seemed to be simply a redesign or aesthetic update of the current pick-up, since it had another reading of the same elements, without relevant news.

We know that the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 ranges are about to undergo an update and the development prototypes of this are already rolling on the street, so it is very likely that this sketch is related to said facelift. However, some design elements make us think that we are facing a totally new variant, such as the already confirmed electric Chevrolet Silverado.

BT1 platform

In the drawing we can see a series of more stylized optics and a grill that does not seem to have the usual grill and that therefore could be blind, as is usual in electric models. The future battery-powered Chevrolet Silverado is going to be based on the same General Motors BT1 platform, the largest variant of the flexible architecture that the corporation has developed for its electrical models. This will feature the propellants and batteries from GM’s Ultium family that it will share with the rest of the group’s brands.