GM shakes up lithium industry with California geothermal project

By Ernest Scheyder

Jul 2 (.) – General Motors Co is investing in a lithium project in the United States that could become the largest in the country by 2024, making the automaker one of the first to develop its own source of a Crucial metal for the electrification of cars and trucks. The deal, announced on Friday, comes as automakers around the world scramble to access lithium and other metals for making electric vehicles, as internal combustion engines are phased out. Detroit-based GM said it will make a “multi-million dollar investment” and help develop Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) Ltd’s Hell’s Kitchen geothermal brine project near Salt Lake in California, approximately 258 kilometers southeast of The Angels.

“This will supply a significant amount of our lithium needs,” said Tim Grewe, GM’s director of electrification strategy.

The company declined to be more specific about the amount of its investment, but said that the lithium mined in the project will be used to build electric vehicles in the United States and that GM engineers and scientists will visit the site once the related restrictions end. with the pandemic.

While other automakers, including Great Wall Motor Co and China’s BYD, have invested in lithium producers before, none appears to have taken such an aggressive step to be part of the production process as GM is doing with CTR.

The move could prompt other automakers to follow suit with similar partnerships, especially as demand for the metal is expected to exceed supply by 20% within four years, according to industry consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

The Hell’s Kitchen project could produce 60,000 tons of lithium, enough to make approximately 6 million electric vehicles, depending on the design, by mid-2024. The company expects to obtain federal environmental permits by the end of next year.

This would make CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen the largest US producer of white metal, with roughly twice the production planned by a rival Lithium Americas Corp. project in Nevada.

“There is a great opportunity here to develop more lithium in the United States,” Colwell said.

The announcement comes two weeks after GM increased its budget for self-driving and electric vehicles by 75% to $ 35 billion.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)