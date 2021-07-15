GM recommends parking electric cars outdoors due to fire risk

General Motors has asked the owners of some Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles that they park them in the open air and do not leave them charging at night, after two of the cars caught fire after making repairs as part of a recall.

The company said Wednesday that the petition covers Bolts from 2017 to 2019 that were part of a group of vehicles previously called for repair due to battery fires.

The new order is produced after two Bolts that had been repaired in the campaign caught fire, one in Vermont and one in New Jersey, spokesman Kevin Kelly said.

Owners should take these steps “as a precaution,” he said. The measures should continue until GM engineers thoroughly investigate and create a repair, he said.

In April, GM announced that it had developed diagnostic software to detect abnormalities in 69,000 Bolt batteries around the world. If problems are discovered, the company will replace the defective parts of the battery.

Kelly said owners who haven’t had the recall repairs done still have to take the cars to dealerships to do so.

In November, GM recalled the vehicles after receiving reports of battery fires. Two people suffered smoke inhalation and a house caught fire.

Initially, the company did not know the cause of the problem, but determined that the batteries that caught fire were close to full charge. So, as a workaround, owners and dealers were told to make changes to the software to limit the load to 90% capacity.

GM traced the source of the fires to what it called a rare manufacturing defect in the battery modules. The problem can cause a cell to short circuit, which in turn can cause flames. To repair the defect, dealers had to install software designed to warn owners of problems and any defective cells had to be replaced.

The call for reparation it occurred after the federal authorities the United States launched an investigation into the fires last year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents that the fires started under the back seat when the vehicles were parked and unsupervised.

