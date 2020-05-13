In just the first three months of the year, the pandemic has robbed GM of $ 1.4 billion

The brand plans to resume its production in North America by the middle of this month.

Sales of electric bikes in the US and Europe are estimated to have actually increased during the crisis

The health and economic situation has caused a complete restructuring of many of the business strategies of various companies. More than one brand has had to stop its marketing strategy in its tracks, to adjust to the new communication requirements of the population. Several have also redirected their development investments to digital channels, to continue operating in the midst of the pandemic. And a couple of plans are hopelessly dead.

In this graveyard of inexpensive projects that may never be, a promising GM brand has just been added. According to The Verge, the automaker has just killed ARIV, its new electric bike unit. The company had only just opened in a couple of European countries last year and was enjoying moderate success. However, given the difficult situation of the company following the pandemic, this great commercial project only faded away.

According to a statement to the media, GM said the decision is part of a process to review the automaker’s business. The brand had to be removed, as it did not represent a sufficiently profitable project for the company in the midst of this pandemic. Although there do not seem to be any plans to revive it in the future, it is hoped that the learning will serve for future micro-mobility projects. ARIV joins Maven in the company cemetery.

Over the past few weeks, countless bankruptcies and unit closings have been reported in virtually every industry. For example, in marketing, WPP closed its firm Triad once it became clear that the retail market would continue to suffer in the medium term. For their part, the J.Crew and J.C. Penney have reached a point of insolvency almost impossible to resolve. This situation extends to Airbnb and Adidas, which requested multimillion-dollar bailouts.

There is no doubt that the economic situation of all companies in the market is very hard. And, of course, this will lead to difficult decisions like cutting people and eliminating less profitable units. But knowing exactly which brand will be the one that will join the COVID-19 cemetery is somewhat more complex. It depends a lot on each individual case, as well as on how the pandemic affected the industry as a whole.

But some polite estimates can be made. It is clear that any traditional retail brand, airlines or that rely heavily on manufacturing or face-to-face work are at risk of dying in the coming months. Newer company projects like ARIV and Maven are also likely to stop indefinitely or permanently. And the danger is going to be greater in the lesser regions, such as parts of Latam, Asia and Africa.

An innovation pandemic?

Several promising projects have had to be stopped in the wake of the health crisis. Uber, already in a serious economic crisis before the pandemic, has lost key characters for the entire innovation strategy of its brand. The auto industry also had big plans for the year before COVID-19 affected everyone. Even businesses like Nintendo, which are doing well now, fear the future of a protracted health crisis.

This is because the pandemic appears to be significantly affecting innovative work in almost any brand in the industry. According to Global Data, COVID-19 disrupted the development of clean energy projects, especially battery production in China. The Atlantic Council ensures that Latam, the Middle East and Africa could be the regions that suffer the most from this effect. And Supermarket Permiter also fears repercussions on creativity.

