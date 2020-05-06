General Motors on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in first-quarter earnings, but the result was above market expectations, and the automaker outlined plans to resume production on May 18 at most of its closed North American plants. by the coronavirus pandemic.

The largest carmaker in the United States posted a net profit of $ 247 million or $ 0.17 per share, down more than 88% from $ 2.12 billion, or $ 1.48 per share, in the same period. 2019. In adjusted terms, GM posted earnings of $ 0.62 per share, up from the $ 0.30 per share expected by Wall Street analysts.

The Detroit automaker cut costs and took other measures during the Covid-19 pandemic, including the suspension of dividends and share buybacks, as well as the closure of its Maven car sharing unit. The group also postponed the development of some product programs, reduced marketing budgets and employee salaries. GM also took out $ 16 billion of credit lines to strengthen its cash position.

GM had previously suspended performance forecasts for 2020 because of uncertainty about the pandemic and did not update its estimates on Wednesday.

GM’s financial vice president, Dhivya Suryadevara, warned employees in an internal video on March 26 that “significant austerity measures” were needed to avoid “serious damage” to GM’s long-term viability.

US automotive production stopped in March, with the number of Covid-19 infections growing rapidly. But with President Donald Trump pressuring Americans to return to work and several U.S. states reopening their economies, the focus on the automotive sector has shifted to knowing when production can be resumed safely.

GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler are aiming to resume production this month and are negotiating with union center United Auto Workers (UAW) on when and how to resume activity safely.

