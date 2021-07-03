Gluten-free diet: when do you start to see the positive effect on health

In recent months much has been said about the effects of gluten on general health. Also the cases of celiac disease and gluten intolerance They have been increasing and in fact it is well known that it can be a somewhat complicated diagnosis. The truth is that one of the most sought after nutrition trends is gluten-free diets, although they are essential in cases of celiac disease, there are other health conditions that are associated with great benefits when leaving gluten. Although more information is available every day, many people wonder about the speed of its effects. The good news is that in many cases positive results are reflected in just a few daysHowever, it is important to mention that making any change in diet takes time. It is important to be patient and respect the body’s adaptation process, especially in people who had severe symptoms of celiac disease before being diagnosed.

The first is the first. Let’s talk briefly about gluten, it is a protein that is found naturally in most cereals such as wheat, barley, rye and triticale (a cross between wheat and rye). Celiac disease is an immune reaction of the body to the ingestion of gluten, over time this reaction creates inflammation that damages the lining of the small intestine and medical complications occur that can be very serious. Among the most worrisome is nutrient malabsorption and various digestive conditions, such as diarrhea. In fact, many people report that Typical digestive symptoms begin to improve within a few days of eliminating gluten from their diets. Fatigue and mental confusion, which are usually classic symptoms, have also been reported to improve between the first and second week. It is striking that many people report a significant decrease in digestive symptoms, which begin to improve within a few days of eliminating gluten from their diets. However, each person is different and in many cases the results tend to occur in more gradual ways.

So a gluten-free diet is essential to monitor the signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other gluten-associated medical conditions. It is worth mentioning that this style of eating is also popular among people who have not been diagnosed with a gluten-related disease, but who for some reason need to limit their consumption. There are studies and research in which they suggest that it is a scheme that improves general health, benefits digestive and intestinal diseases, is a great ally in weight loss and increases energy levels.

What are the symptoms of celiac disease?

According to information released by the Mayo Clinic, celiac disease presents with the following symptoms that often vary from person to person.

Diarrhea Fatigue Weight loss Bloating and gas Abdominal pain Nausea and vomiting Constipation Anemia, usually from iron deficiency Loss of bone density (osteoporosis) or softening of the bones (osteomalacia) Itchy and blistered rash (dermatitis herpetiformis) Mouth ulcers Mouth sores head and fatigue Nervous system injury, including numbness and tingling in the feet and hands, possible problems with balance and cognitive impairment Joint pain Decreased spleen function (hyposplenism)

What is a gluten-free diet?

Following a gluten-free diet requires strict control of the food consumed, especially it is essential to be careful with ultra-processed foods. Therefore one of the main measures is to bet on following a natural diet based on fresh foods: fruits and vegetables, legumes, seeds, nuts in their natural form, eggs, lean and unprocessed meats, fish, poultry, low-fat dairy products. Fortunately there are some gfrogs, starches and flours, which are a good ally in the gluten-free diet, provide satiety and are a great replacement for certain cereals: amaranth, arrowroot, buckwheat, corn and derivatives (corn flour, corn grits and polenta labeled gluten-free), flax, gluten-free flours (rice, soy, corn , potatoes and beans, parboiled corn or pozolero, millet, quinoa, rice, wild rice, sorghum, soybeans and tapioca.

Of course, the central axis of the diet is to avoid the consumption of foods rich in gluten. So unless a food is labeled gluten-free, it is essential to read the labels of all the edible products we consume and verify that they do not contain the following sources of gluten: wheat, wheat derivatives, such as spelled, farina, durum wheat, graham, farro, emmer, semolina, khorasan wheat and einkorn wheat, rye, barley, malt, yeast, triticale and starch wheat.

There are also some everyday foods that normally contain gluten and that it is important to keep in mind that they cannot be part of the diet, unless they are acquired in their gluten-free versions and that on many occasions they are not very accessible to the pocket. Among the main ones are: pasta, commercial cereals, breakfast foods such as pancakes, waffles, crepes and cookies, granola, breads, cakes, such as cakes, donuts and muffins, flour tortillas, empanadas, beer and all kinds of baked goods .

As an aside, it is important to mention that one of the main side effects that occur after starting a low-gluten diet is starving constantly, especially during the first weeks. It is a completely normal signal, as it is the body’s way of trying to compensate for not being able to absorb food for a long period of time. The voracious appetite tends to eventually subside.

Beware of hidden gluten:

It is very normal to find considerable improvement for a few days after starting the diet, but then you experience a strong recurrence of symptoms. Specialists have shown that when this happens, it is necessary to carefully review the diet in search of hidden gluten. It is known that it is very likely that in the beginning, people tend to ingest a little gluten accidentally through products that they do not have under control. It’s easy to make mistakes the first time you go gluten-free completely.

Quitting gluten completely and benefiting from it is a path that is being built. And it takes time, responsibility and discipline to get used to, therefore feeling completely better takes time. The good scenario is that it is very easy to feel better quickly and little by little they show great improvement. On final and conclusive results, it has been found that most people who were very ill before diagnosis take a long time (usually months) to feel completely “normal” again. Therefore it is important to understand that recovery is gradual and not to be discouraged if you do not recover immediately. Also, medical support, friends and families is essential.

–

It may interest you: