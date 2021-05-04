Glovo suffers a hack and the data ends up for sale on the Internet

The Spanish delivery company, Glovo, has suffered a massive attack from a cybercriminal who has settled with a major data theft, as reported by Forbes.

According to the same media, the hack behind the attack has had access to the data of both customers and the delivery men themselves. In addition, access to Glovo’s data would have allowed cybercriminals to have the ability to change passwords.

However, despite the severity of the attack, no credit card details have been stolenTherefore, the payment data of the users would not have been part of the data to which the offender has had access.

Forbes has also had access to part of the hacker’s own screenshots and videos that showed access to computers used to manage Glovo accounts. The company, which reportedly had evidence of the attack on Thursday, has confirmed access to its systems to the aforementioned media.

However, according to the company itself, the breach that would have allowed the attacker to enter its system has already been solved. Meanwhile, the attacker had made available for sale the access data to Glovo IT systems:

“The actor involved was able to gain access through an old admin panel interface. As soon as we discover this suspicious activity, we take immediate steps to block access by an unauthorized third party and implement additional measures to secure our platform. Although we are currently investigating more, we can confirm that the customer’s card data was not accessed, as we do not save or store such information. “ Glovo’s statements to Forbes.

Furthermore, Glovo has already notified the gap to the AEPD as required by law: “We will provide you with all the information you need for your investigation.”

At Hypertextual we have contacted Glovo to obtain more information. We will update the article when we have more details of the attack, the scope of the attack and the data of the users that may have been affected.

