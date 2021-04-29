Glovo leaves the CEOE due to the Rider Law, but Uber Eats remains

ElDiario.es anticipated that Glovo was leaving the CEOE employer’s association. A fact that was communicated three weeks ago, and that will become effective in June, as a consequence of the support by the business organization for the famous Rider Law.

The balance was, at the dawn of the negotiations, on the side of Glovo. The weight of the platform in Spain, the fact that it is the only one born in the country and its status as symbol of national entrepreneurship it gave some weight to its influence on the CEOE position. This, on the part of the unicorn par excellence in Spain, meant putting its proposal – focused on maintaining the autonomous model in the rider system – above all others. Deliveroo and Uber Eats, in any case, remained on the side of the Spanish company.

But the announced Rider Law arrived, still without approval in the Council of Ministers and without a date for it to enter into force. The rumors, days before its approval, pointed to a CEOE surrendered to the unions. Or at least with the intention of agreeing on a reform that, according to the Work portfolio, it was going to be yes or yes. With or without agreement. “It is a bluff, a misunderstanding that wants to put the interests of the unions in the mouth of the CEOE, a manipulation”, several riders point to this medium at that time.

The reality is that there was finally an agreement. The Rider Law ruled that all platforms had to hire their distributors. Without exception. Although they kept the trick of delving into the outsourcing model, defended by Just Eat, as one of the alternatives to consider. It also added another point considered high treason: that of having to publish the personnel management algorithm.

After this departure, Glovo has also taken the initiative to create a platform that does defend the interests of all parties. Called APS, this would be made up of all the companies that have had problems with the Labor Inspection: Deliveroo, Stuart and Uber Eats. An organization outside of Adigital, but that the parties defend as necessary and complementary to it as it is focused on a specific sector.

Despite everything, the machinery is already ready for the next Rider Law to come into force and, therefore, affect the different companies. Glovo has yet to comment. In this regard, beyond a possible reduction in the regions in which they operate, only Uber points out that «it will continue to bet on Spain and therefore we are exploring different alternatives to adapt our food delivery business to the new regulation that will come into force in the next few months”. One of them is, in fact, the new functionalities within its platform; They dispense with the riders themselves to put the customer at the center of the collection process.

Uber Eats remains in the CEOE despite everything

To this day, Uber Eats affirms that it remains in the CEOE regardless of the agreements associated with the Rider Law. There is no intention, on the other hand, to get out in the future. Glovo would be, therefore, alone when leaving the employer’s association.

Industry sources point out that, despite everything, the CEOE’s position was not something to be surprised about. Despite the strength that Glovo could exert within the employer’s association due to its weight in the sector, you have to take into account who is part of it historically. Or put another way, the CEOE has given in to the labor reform of delivery platforms to leave an application of the same measure in the background with respect to false self-employed workers in other sectors that are also affected. A minor evil? to gain time for the vast majority of Ibex35 companies.

This point is, in fact, one of the biggest arguments of platforms like Riders x Rights when denying the result of the Rider Law. According to the collective, this reform should apply to all platforms, companies and labor verticals. Yolanda Díaz herself pointed out, in reference to this limitation to the rider group, that any labor modification in another sector –although necessary– should be carried out with great care.

