Glovo, Deliveroo and delivery companies will have 3 months to hire their freelancers

The agreement was closed weeks ago, but it has been difficult to get here. Known as ‘Rider Law’ has finally been approved today by Royal Decree-Law. The Government thus reflects the position of the Supreme Court which concluded that in cases like Glovo’s, distributors were kept under the figure of “false self-employed” when they had to be salaried.

The Ministry of Labor has approved the decree for the ‘Protection of the labor rights of the people dedicated to the distribution through digital platforms’, this being its official name. A series of measurements where the “presumption of employment” and the obligation to “inform workers about the algorithms or artificial intelligence systems that affect working conditions “.

What changes does the ‘Rider Law’ introduce?

For years, delivery companies such as Glovo, Deliveroo or Uber Eats have kept a large part of their messengers under the figure of the self-employed, alluding to greater flexibility for the worker. However, this same relationship has led the Labor Inspectorate to open minutes with thousands of workers and demand millions of euros from these companies for unpaid contributions.

“There is no country in the world, after California and the annulment of its rule, that has dared to legislate on this matter,” explained Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor.

The new law establishes a transitional period of 3 months to adapt. Except for Just Eat, which does maintain an employment relationship with the majority of its distributors, the rest of these platforms must hire their distributors if they wish to comply with the law within a period of three months from its publication in the BOE.

This period has been criticized by unions such as UGT because it will allow digital platforms to “disconnect the maximum number of workers” and “reduce the number of employees at the end of the process.”

The agreement, which united unions and the CEOE and CEPYME organizations caused Glovo’s departure from CEOE for agreeing to the law and “turning our backs” on the company.

From the Association of on-demand Service Platforms (APS), which encompasses these delivery platforms, they regret “the approval, by urgent means and without parliamentary debate, of a decree that puts at risk the development of a sector that contributes more than 700 million euros to the Spanish GDP and that has been prepared without taking into account its main actors: restaurants, platforms and, most surprisingly, the delivery men themselves “.

Through some organizations of riders, such as Repartidores Unidos, the new law has been criticized, assuring that it can cause the “destruction and precariousness of our work”. On the other hand, organizations like RidersxDerechos explain that it is an “insufficient law” being specific to riders and leaving the door open to continue applying this employment relationship in other groups.

“Right to information”

According to the Minister of Labor: “the affectation is absolute in each and every one of the companies in Spain.” In reference to that it will not apply only to the distribution of food at home, but to “the digital platforms that use algorithms or artificial intelligenceHowever, this affectation refers to the obligation to report on the algorithms and not to the presumption of employment.

The new decree law modifies the Workers’ Statute. Article 64 adds a right to information by which workers will have the right to know the algorithms that affect your working conditions, as well as in the access and maintenance of employment.

