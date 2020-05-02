The Higher Sports Council (CSD) published this Saturday the health protocol that authorizes the return to training of professional and high-level athletes with a view to a hypothetical return from competitions. The document, approved by the Ministry of Health, grants professional sport the rank of essential activity and attributes beneficial properties for the mental health of the population. “Federated professional and high level sport is an essential activity. In addition, it is considered that the future return of sports competitions will contribute to improving the mood and psychological well-being of the population, “reads the document, which doctors, athletes and federations still find interpretive gaps. One of the main controversies that it generates is whether from this Monday it will be possible to carry out massive PCR-type tests, which detect whether an organism is infected with covid-19. In the case of soccer, LaLiga says that both the ministerial order of April 13 and the protocol empower it to carry them out. From the CSD, however, they maintain that in the first phase there will be no massive tests and warn that surprise inspections are foreseen in the protocol to ensure compliance.

The expected document describes a gradual and asymmetric restitution in four phases and establishes a joint duration with a minimum of three to four weeks before the start of the competitions. From the first phase, individual and shift training, any athlete who tests positive before starting the activity will be discarded. In this period, a battery of measures is established that remain until the end, mainly the hygienic ones, and others that are opened or modified in the later ones. Thus, it is recommended as far as possible to avoid the use of closed facilities and for open ones it is stipulated that they must be provided with special access control points, disinfection and insulation material, with technical elements that allow checking the temperature of people that they access the enclosure, and closed circuits of television. Athletes are required to wear gloves and maintain safe distances. In running exercises two meters in front and behind will be respected also in overtaking. The use of gyms and physiotherapy services are limited to what is essential.

In the second phase, called medium training, activities may already be carried out in small groups and shifts will be established to coincide on the ground, always segmented, with as few people as possible: a maximum capacity of 50%. In team sports, non-exhaustive tactical work may be carried out. In the individual sports that are necessary (cycling, water sports) you can go outside adjusting to the distance measures established in the first phase. In the changing rooms, already shared, there must be a minimum distance of six meters, so shifts will be established. In this second step, the concentrations appear, for the first time, as a recommendation, which was mainly opposed by the group of footballers. The protocol maintains them until the end of the competitions and they must be carried out in hotels or sports residences. Athletes are required to stay in their room except for training or eating. In addition, the chosen place must have at least two free and equipped rooms to isolate possible infected or people who must pass quarantine and who cannot be transferred to their home. In restaurants and cafeterias, meals will be delivered to athletes in individual, already disinfected, sealed containers.

Pick up the plate

Food shifts will be established to allow a distance of two meters. Each athlete will collect their dishes and pour the remains of the food into a container, closed and disinfected. In this phase two, in the event of a positive covid-19, the athlete will be isolated, and in team sports tests will be carried out on the entire group, including the technical or personal body with which they may have had contact.

In phase three, the pre-competition call, there is already a greater openness of the measures. The groups may be up to 14 athletes. Physiotherapy services may be expanded in a reasoned way, as well as the use of gyms. The same protocol is maintained in case of a positive.

In the last step, the CSD establishes that “it will return to compete when the health and sports authorities decide”. The competitions will be “brief and behind closed doors until there is a health guarantee that cancels the risk.”

AFE points to the unconstitutionality of the concentrations

The text raised doubts and reluctance in the footballers union (AFE), which issued a statement late this Saturday questioning it at various points and complaining that it only took an hour and a quarter to present allegations. AFE insists that all decisions must be made by Health, even above the CSD. Regarding the concentrations, the players want to know if they are established as a generalized criterion and qualify them as unconstitutional “because it is limiting rights, in addition to depriving days with families and may affect the integrity of the athlete’s health. And to your rights as a worker, if it is done with coercion measures ”. About this third phase, the footballers have doubts in the event that there was a positive for covid-19: “Does this mean that the entire team is quarantined, or is the player isolated?” They ask. AFE also requires data protection for positive players and an occupational risk plan that includes all the measures, as well as the actions to be carried out when contagion occurs. In addition, it demands that a virus specialist be the one who works with the club doctors and that Labor do the inspections so that the protocol is followed.

