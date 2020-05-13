The pandemic cannot be an excuse to continue polluting and doing nothing for the planet.

Every year more than eight million tons of plastic reach the oceans. Remember that number always.

This material reaches the seas in a huge way and has grown exponentially with the passage of time and this has generated that there are already “garbage islands”, which if we put together they would have the surface of 18 million kilometers, this is equivalent to the territory Europe and Australia together.

With the pandemic, many beaches have been cleaned of the excess garbage left by irresponsible tourists, but little by little new and terrible images of materials have arrived that have been abandoned by everyone: masks and gloves, two of the most used objects during the expansion of the coronavirus.

Group activist Gary Stokes Sea shepherd and founder of the organization Oceans Asia For the defense of the seas, he has made an international call and reported that he has found these materials on a beach in the Soko Islands.

Since the complaint, more members of the organization have not stopped finding the beaches full of these materials as a consequence of the mishandling of waste during the sanitary emergency that COVID-19 has brought. They report that, like plastic, three quarters of the gloves and masks used reach the sea.

The LIBERA project has called for collaboration to prevent environmental impact that the improper use of waste by coronavirus can cause. Insist on separate this garbage from regular garbage and keep it in containers intended for the reuse of materials.

They urge that assume the responsibility since it is probable that the use of these materials is necessary for the reopening of cities on the way to a new normality. They say that they have seen how in certain parts of the world, people who have been able to leave their homes have deliberately thrown their gloves and masks on the ground or are left “forgotten” in parks, sidewalks, supermarkets and many other places.

Let’s prevent this current problem from triggering a worse one for the future. We must have a responsible management of this waste. Share this note with your loved ones so as not to allow the planet to become more polluted.