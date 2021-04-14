Glover Teixeira speaks after confirming title fight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 266

Glover teixeira

Brazilian Glover Teixeira was delighted to learn that he will be the next challenger to the light heavyweight belt at UFC 266.

In your account Twitter, the Brazilian did not hide his enthusiasm and affirmed that he is ready to be the new champion of the division. The fight is scheduled for next September 4.

Hard work pays off I’m so happy and ready September 4 UFC light heavy weight champion – glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) April 14, 2021

“Hard work pays off. I am ready and happy. On September 4, UFC light heavyweight champion ” wrote Glover.

This will be the second chance for the belt Glover Teixeira. On 2014, the Brazilian lost by unanimous decision by the former champion Jon jones in the stellar of UFC 172.

At 41 years old, Teixeira he’s on a five-win streak. In his last fight, he subjected Thiago Santos in the stellar of UFC on ESPN 17.

The current light heavyweight champion of UFC, Jan Blachowicz he will have his second defense of the belt. After knocking out Dominick Cruz on UFC 253. The Pole retained his belt after beating Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision in UFC 259. At the peak of his career. Jan he has lost one fight in his last ten bouts.