For all we know, UFC has no plans to punish Jon Jones after he was recently arrested again for drunk driving and carrying a gun. The company in which the fighter is the Semi-Complete World Champion has not made any decision and it seems that he will not make it in this regard.

Glover Teixeira talks about Jon Jones

Glover Teixeira

However, there are those who hope that they will. In his recent interview with AG Fight, Glover Teixeira he was asked about the situation of his former opponent and was quite clear.

“If it was up to me, (Jon Jones) would be out for a year. I have to look at things from my perspective, he is already the champion, he is financially stable. If we remove it, the row moves faster. I am not against him outside the octagon.

“Jon Jones messed it up and now he has to learn from it and not mess it up again. It is annoying. A friend of mine showed me a video of him crying when he was arrested. That made me sad. Who does not make mistakes? I’ve had a couple of beers myself and then I drove the car.

“But they didn’t stop me like he did. He was carrying a bottle of tequila and a gun. You have to be very confident in your luck. I don’t know if he’s overconfident, but he’s done it many times before. He gives the impression that he does it all the time. UFC has to do the right thing“

Jon Jones