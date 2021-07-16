Glory Nights: Ramos, Hachimi, Camacho, Sissokho and Sorroche in Madrid

Press release

Boxing is gradually recovering its place in our country. After a lot of work, at present it is probably going through its best moment in Spain. The televisions want to broadcast it, the children practice it more and more assiduously and the gyms are filled with bags of this Olympic discipline. Therefore, the promoter of Fernando Sánchez, Emporio Boxing, has put on the gloves and is ready for her first fight: Glory Nights arrives, an unprecedented concept of evenings in the national territory, which will be released on July 28 at 9:30 p.m. at the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela ( Madrid). Boxing, music and many surprises for a coming-out of a project that has been behind years of effort.

Behind Emporio Boxing is Fernando Sánchez, the Madrid coach and businessman, who seeks to position Spanish boxing in the place it deserves, at the level found in other major European nations.

Glory Nights, a unique event

The Hippodrome will put the horses aside for one night and will become the greatest boxing show that has ever been held in Spain. The sixteen ropes of the ring will be the stage for five great fights that will not disappoint anyone. On behalf of the promoter Emporio Boxing, three of its great fighters will attend: Carlos Ramos, Amin Hachimi and Jordan Camacho. Ramos, with a masterful left foot and a devastating blow, was champion of Spain and the European Union of featherweight; Hachimi, who has among his strengths a great speed and a masterful punch, is one of the young promises of national boxing; and Camacho, who just debuted with KO last month in his professional career and aims to have a great career. Along with them, completing the poster and in the absence of knowing the fifth fight of the night, will be the two-time European bantamweight champion, Melania Sorroche, who will come from Barcelona to dispute the women’s fight of the evening.

And also, if last Thursday Youba sisshoko He announced that this time he would not go to the Olympic Games, where he has lived three cycles and has become captain of the national team, this Monday he has confirmed that he will join Glory Nights as a guest of the evening. Without a doubt, a gala participant for next July 28 at the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela, in the new combat format offered by Noches de Gloria and whose tickets are already on sale.

Glory Nights is not just an evening of boxing. Attendees will be able to enjoy music, gastronomy and a night full of shows at the Hippodrome. Tickets will be available for sale soon at El Corte Inglés.