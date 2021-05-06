Glory awaits Villarreal in Poland

05/06/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

Alba Lopez

On May 26, the Gdansk Arena will host the Europa League final, where except for a tremendous catastrophe Manchester United awaits after beating Roma seven days ago in the first leg of their tie. There, in Poland, Villarreal also wants to be there, who are pursuing the first European final in their history After biting the dust the other four times he had the option of sneaking into a great continental event (three times in the UEFA / Europa League and another in the Champions League).

To achieve this, the ‘groguets’ will have to assert against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium the 2-1 that they bring from the first leg played at La Cerámica. Exactly a week ago today, Villarreal was much superior to the ‘gunner’ team, but a penalty invented in the final stretch of the match by the Portuguese referee Soarez Dias put Mikel Arteta’s men back into the tie when they were practically out.

The tie or a defeat by the minimum by more than 2-1 is worth Villarreal to seal their pass to the very final. Scoring, therefore, seems very important if you do not want to suffer in London, where Arsenal tend to offer their best version. On this occasion, in addition, he arrives more forced than ever, since winning the title is practically his only safe way to play in Europe next season (ninth in the Premier League). The Champions League prize is sweet. In other words, it is all to nothing for Arteta.

OFFS AND NEWS

Let us remember that the lap is lost due to a penalty Ceballos by Arsenal and Capoue by Villarreal, both sent off in the first leg. Everything indicates that the Andalusian’s position will be covered by the irregular Elneny, capable of the best and the worst, and of doing both during the same match. Coquelin will enter through Capoue in the ‘Submarine’, whose eleven will be practically identical to that of the first meeting with the novelty of Mario on the right side for the injured Foyth.

The Arsenal line-up harbors many more doubts, although it should not vary excessively with respect to the one for the first leg. It is taken for granted that Aubameyang will play after ‘wetting’ this weekend once the malaria is over. And what with Lacazette still in the dry dock, Pépé Y Saka they will accompany you upstairs. The inclusion or absence of the madridista Odegaard in eleven, however, it is the great unknown. If the Norwegian is not from the game, the versatile Smith rowe he has many ballots to be the holder

Ninety minutes, 120 at the most, or at most one penalty shoot-out separate Villarreal from making history. Now 15 years ago, in 2006, the Riquelme, Forlán, Senna or Quique Álvarez could not write theirs in the Champions League against the same rival. Football, however, offers second chances and the ceramic team in London will have theirs today. City where they know well Emery, what does he mean in his fetish competition?.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

Arsenal: Log; Chambers, Holding, Pablo Marí, Xhaka; Odegaard, Thomas, Elneny; Pepé, Aubameyang, Saka.

Villarreal: Rulli; Mario, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Coquelin, Parejo, Tigueros; Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno, Alcácer.

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia).

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Hour: 21:00