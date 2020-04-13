Gloria Trevi She is one of the most emblematic singers of Latin pop culture, since she began her career in the mid-80s she has always been characterized by her liberal style and its crazy choreography so he has always been a controversial figure.

And to date it continues to honor its title, because in its presentations it does not stop showing how flexible and sensual it is. Proof of this was this daring presentation he made last year where he taught everything to his audience.

In a bright green mini dress, the singer danced to the rhythm of her song “La papa sin catsup” however her tiny skirt came up completely and showed what was underneath.

At the same time that she showed her sensual legs, Trevi made it clear that its elasticity is intact it was stretched in a way that many cannot. His fans were certainly delighted.

This is how Trevi taught her intrepid dance routines which are one of the things that characterizes it in the music industry.

