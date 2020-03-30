Gloria Trevi Y Shakira They appear on Pollstar’s list of 50 female artists with the highest grossing tours of the 21st century.

In a table headed by “The Queen of Pop”, Madonna, and which includes stars like Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue and Janet Jackson, as well as groups like Heart and Florence + The Machine, the Mexican figure in place 46, with $ 71.3 million dollars in sold tickets. And the Colombian, in 19, with $ 189.3 million. They are the only Latinas in the top.

The list is based on the tours mounted between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2019, whose total, only of the 50 artists, exceeds $ 13 billion at the box office.

It is worth mentioning that Trevi was imprisoned between 2000 and 2004.

Here we leave you the top ten

1. Artist: Madonna

Box office: $ 1,312 million dollars

2. Artist: Celine Dion

Box Office: 1,180

3. Artist: Beyoncé

Box Office: 1,008

4. Artist: Taylor Swift

Box Office: 925

5. Artist: Pink

Box Office: 758

6. Artist: Lady Gaga

Box Office: 574

7. Artist: Cher

Box Office: 538

8. Artist: Britney Spears

Box Office: 463

9. Artist: Rihanna

Box Office: 336

10. Artist: Katy Perry

Box Office: 325

