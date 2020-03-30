Gloria Trevi Y Shakira They appear on Pollstar’s list of 50 female artists with the highest grossing tours of the 21st century.
In a table headed by “The Queen of Pop”, Madonna, and which includes stars like Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue and Janet Jackson, as well as groups like Heart and Florence + The Machine, the Mexican figure in place 46, with $ 71.3 million dollars in sold tickets. And the Colombian, in 19, with $ 189.3 million. They are the only Latinas in the top.
The list is based on the tours mounted between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2019, whose total, only of the 50 artists, exceeds $ 13 billion at the box office.
It is worth mentioning that Trevi was imprisoned between 2000 and 2004.
Here we leave you the top ten
1. Artist: Madonna
Box office: $ 1,312 million dollars
2. Artist: Celine Dion
Box Office: 1,180
3. Artist: Beyoncé
Box Office: 1,008
4. Artist: Taylor Swift
Box Office: 925
5. Artist: Pink
Box Office: 758
6. Artist: Lady Gaga
Box Office: 574
7. Artist: Cher
Box Office: 538
8. Artist: Britney Spears
Box Office: 463
9. Artist: Rihanna
Box Office: 336
10. Artist: Katy Perry
Box Office: 325
.