‘Look at that beautiful nanny and all the children she raised’, says Orlando Morais, husband of the actress

Orlando Morais showed in his stories the celebration of his family’s Mother’s Day this Sunday, 10. Antonia, Ana and Bento Morais, sons of the musician, paid tribute to mother Glória Pires with a flower arrangement and the breakfast table decorated with petals . The mother of the actress, Elza Pires, and the family nanny, Wilma, also received affection.

Glória Pires won a flower panel with the word mother; the children also presented the nanny with a flower

Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @ orlandomorais62 / Estadão

Glória Pires came down the stairs crying with emotion at the homage and kissed her children. In the midst of crying it is possible to understand that the actress says: “you knew …. what a slut!”

The flower panel with the word mother was commissioned by Ana who published a photo of the mother with the nanny. “My two mothers love my life,” he wrote.

“Look at that beautiful nanny and all the children she raised. You raised me too, nanny. She raised everyone,” she says in the video Orlando while showing Wilma with Ana, Antonia and Bento.

The singer highlighted the absence of his mother. “I wanted to send a kiss to all the moms in the world, that they are all very happy today and always. Especially, for my beloved mom who is in Goiânia and I am in Brasilia,” he said.

Bento also published a story to honor Glória Pires. “I love you more than anything. Thank you for always helping me with everything,” he wrote.

Antonia showed the table decorated with flowers and her grandmother’s participation. “I wanted to send a kiss to all my grandchildren that I love very much and I’m dying of longing. Those days are not over,” says Elza Pires.

