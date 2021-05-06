Gloria Murillo makes her fans ‘tremble’ wearing sensuality in a swimsuit

Gloria Murillo, the beautiful fan of the UANL Tigres, once again fell in love with her thousands of followers with her new publication on the networks where she showed off all her sensuality, giving a goddess appearance that drove users crazy.

Murillo, on her official Instagram account, published the photograph where she can be seen sunbathing in an elegant black swimsuit, while sitting with sunglasses and the sea behind her.

“Let’s go where the sun kisses the ocean.” Gloria Murillo published along with the photograph that already has many reactions and comments from her followers who assured that she looks like a goddess because of the position in which she is sitting and the swimsuit she is wearing.

This publication already has more than 25 thousand likes and hundreds of comments that praised how well he takes care of his figure and how beautiful he is with the black swimsuit while he spends his free time in the best possible way on the beach and with the sea in sight.

It should be remembered that Gloria Murillo is a former participant of the reality show ‘Exatlón MX’, and that she constantly shows her support for the Tigres every time they play a game in either the Liga MX or the competition in which they are participating, also has more than 600 thousand followers and constantly aware of users with their publications on networks.

