Singer Gloria Estefan spoke to CNN about her father’s struggle, and hers, to liberate Cuba. “I have spent decades speaking to presidents, popes, kings, people who would listen to try to explain the reality of what was happening in Cuba,” says Estefan, adding that it has been a difficult task because the world believed in the political machinery of Fidel Castro.

