Gloria Estefan and other celebrities join India support event

Crisis in India: devastating scenes in rural areas 3:29

(CNN) – Some celebrities from the United States and India will gather in July for a star-studded virtual event to cheer on the people of India in their fight against the COVID-19 crisis.

Gloria Estefan, Sting, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, Asif Mandvi, Nishat Kahn, Ranjani Gayatri Sisters, and Matteo Bocelli are just a few of those who will appear on Vax.India.Now.

The event will also highlight what is happening in India and introduce viewers to how they can help save lives and make an impact in the region, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

A second wave of covid-19 led India to break a world record with more than 400,000 cases in one day recently and more than 377,000 deaths.

Covid-19 crisis in India leaves hundreds of orphans 3:50

Vax.India.Now is the brainchild of Anuradha Palakurthi, who runs her own foundation from New England and supports the promotion of Indian culture.

Palakurthi had friends and family in India who contracted the virus and some died. He knew that the only long-term solution was mass vaccination, as in the United States. Driven by this purpose, she turned to The Giving Back Fund and together the idea for Vax.India.Now was born.

Vax.India.Now will be broadcast live worldwide on CNN and Dreamstage.live.

The event can be viewed both on vaxindianow.com and on CNN’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/CNN.

Click here for a preview.

More participants will be announced soon.