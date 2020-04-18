Gloria Camilashe is tired of the continuous attacks ofKiko Jiménez and Sofía Suescun.The last one was with Ana María Aldón and the supposed bad relationship that she would have had with José Fernando, Gloria’s brother and Ortega Cano’s son.

Very emphatic, the young woman has denied this information and has assured the Europa Press cameras that everything is in the hands of her lawyers.

Q: How is your father?

A: It is that really, I will not speak more. I have already said what I thought, my father came in and said what he thought and that’s it … the only thing I can tell you is thatI’m glad Ana and Rocío are together, that they can speak and clarify it.

Q: Do you think that will happen?

A: Man, I hope. There is also Yiya in the other group and he will not be able to mess with her. I hope Avilés does not interfere and leave you his moment.

Q: Doesn’t it bother you that he gets along so well with Barranco?

A: What goes! In addition, it makes coexistence and survival more enjoyable, which in the end is what matters to me.

Q: Well, you support Ana María but they have also said that Ana María behaved fatally with your brother José Fernando.

A: That is a lie. Totally lie.

Q: They have even said that he refused to take your father to see your brother.

A: That is a lie, I can tell you seriously.

Q: Kiko is seizing the moment …

A: You see, today he goes to Sofía Suescun to speak, yesterday the mother and on Saturday he goes to the Polideluxe Kiko …

Q: I imagine you are disappointed, because in the end, it is a couple that you have been with.

A: What I am is tired.

Q: But you got along well with his mother.

A: I don’t care about the mother, I am not going to tell you anything else. I already said yesterday what I thought and I didn’t want to go in anymore and that’s it.

Q: You all love Ana María.

A: We all love Ana María, she is part of the family.

Q: He has had a son with your father and I suppose he has made you happy.

A: I love my brother José María and my brother José Fernando too.

Q: How is your brother, can you have some contact with him, a video call?

A: I am not going to talk about my brother.

Q: Well, but well?

A: Everything is fine. Cool.

Q: Are you going to take any series of steps if they keep talking?

A: It is already in place since the summer, what happens is that it adds more and more. In fact it is a bit complicated, because you think that already and suddenly you have to add more things.

Q: Well, complicated for them, it will be easier for you, the more demands …

A: No, of course … everything is in the hands of the lawyers.

