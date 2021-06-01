Gloria Camila calls Belén Rodríguez “licks” after she asks her to empathize with her sister, Rocío Carrasco

Telecinco began its week broadcasting in prime time on Monday Survivors: Conexion Honduras, the contest debate presented by Jordi González. In a show where Valeria Marini definitively said goodbye to realityThere was room for much more: squabbles between Alejandro Albalá and Tom Brusse, the negative speech by Agustín Bravo or a debate about the Flores-Carrasco.

The latter took place just after the program issued a video in which Olga Moreno was excited, again, when talking about her family. In the images, Antonio David Flores’ partner boasted of not having given an interview during the first 20 years of the relationship with the civil guard, also assuring that he gave it for Rocío Flores.

Olga also told that it was her anniversary with a husband with whom she had never had ups and downsAnd how difficult it was for her to go two months without seeing her eight-year-old daughter. Regarding the accusations against Antonio David, the contestant assured that she knew the reality and that her family had all kinds of evidence to defend yourself. “What injustice for the children … I just want them to be well,” she added through tears.

In the conversation was also Alejandro Albalá, who positioned himself Totally on the side of the Flores: “If the documentary had happened to me, even my dog ​​would have entered here, how strong. I imagine everything will be calmer now,” he said. Upon returning to the set, Gloria Camila began by asking for contact with Moreno.

“You have to understand Olga’s position and you have to be sensitive and aware of what she has left out,” said Rocío Jurado’s daughter. Given this, the collaborator Belén Rodríguez asked her, in the same way, sensitivity with her sister, Rocío Carrasco. This upset Gloria Camila, who did not hesitate to call Rodriguez “comeculos”.

She replied that she was not going to allow any insult and that Moreno was basing his contest on victimhood. In addition, he pointed out that the moment in which Moreno said that he had not offered any interview until recently was totally false, since he had done “many fake stolen”.

He also repeated that another problem for Moreno was that he had come to the island with the old version of the argument, that is, the one prior to viewing the documentary. “It has been documented that Rocío Carrasco did not try to put Antonio David Flores in jailIt was the other way around, “he added.

For her part, Gloria Camila did not rectify, but said that “Comeculos is not an insult, but an adjective”That Rodríguez does not get involved in the relationship he decides to have with his sister and that “each one hurts what hurts.”