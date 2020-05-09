After the success with the reruns of the historic games of the Brazilian team, TV Globo will remember unforgettable achievements of Brazilian clubs, starting next Sunday, the 17th, at 4 pm (Brasília time). With the stoppage of tournaments due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the broadcaster has adopted a replay of old matches for fans to miss their homesickness.

2019 Libertadores final will be the first match shown for Rio de Janeiro (Photo: LUKA GONZALES / .)

Initially the club’s games were being shown on the closed channels of SporTV, which belongs to Grupo Globo. On open TV, only the games of the Brazilian National Team in the 1994 and 2002 World Cups, in addition to the 2005 Confederations Cup. This Sunday, the broadcaster will remember the winning of the women’s team gold, in the 2007 Pan American Games, in Maracanã.

The list of games that will be broadcast in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo is already closed. The broadcaster, however, will include departures from other states, but the list of departures will still be defined throughout the week.

Games that will be replayed in RJ:



17/05 – Flamengo 2 x 1 River Plate, Libertadores final 2019

05/24 – Barcelona-EQU 1 x 2 Vasco, final of the 1998 Libertadores

05/31 – Palmeiras 2 x 3 Fluminense, Brasileirão 2012

07/06 – Santos 1 x 1 Botafogo, final of the Brasileirão 1995

Games that will be replayed in SP:



17/05 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Chelsea, 2012 World Cup final

05/24 – São Paulo 1 x 0 Liverpool, 2005 World Cup final

05/31 – Deportivo Cali 1 (3) x (4) 2 Palmeiras, 1999 Libertadores final

07/06 – Santos 2 x 1 Peñarol, 2011 Libertadores final

