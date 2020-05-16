Continuing the strategy of replaying historic Brazilian football games, Globo now turns its attention to the clubs. Therefore, the broadcaster will replay several historical games next Sunday for different cities. In Rio de Janeiro, the heroic title of Flamengo against River Plate in Libertadores 2019 may be revived by the red-black fan. In addition to the broadcast, the broadcaster will provide special pre-game coverage, with the participation of Junior and actor Babu Santana, a flamenco actor who stood out in the “BBB 20”.
Flamengo won the Libertadores 2019 2-1 against River Plate (Photo: LUKA GONZALES / .)
In São Paulo, who will have a great Sunday afternoon is the Corinthians fan, with the replay of the 2012 world title against Chelsea. The match will feature the narration of Galvão Bueno and the presentation of Cléber Machado and Casagrande, with the illustrious participation of Galvão, Chicão and Alessandro, who played for the São Paulo club, and David Luiz, who played for the English club.
Other games that will be replayed will be Atlético Mineiro and Olímpia in the 2013 Libertadores final, Grêmio and Peñarol in the 1983 Libertadores final, Bahia and Internacional in the 1988 Brazilian final and Sport and Corinthians in the 2008 Copa do Brasil final. reruns will be shown at 17:00 (Brasília time).
Check the full schedule:
Flamengo 2 x 1 River Plate (ARG) – 2019 Libertadores Final
Narration: Luis Roberto
Presentation: Luis Roberto
Participations: Junior and Babu Santana
Squares: Rio de Janeiro / Espírito Santo / Juiz de Fora (MG) / Santa Catarina / Federal District / Goiás / Mato Grosso do Sul / Mato Grosso / Tocantins / Ceará / Sergipe / Alagoas / Paraíba / Rio Grande do Norte / Piauí / Maranhão / Amazonas / Pará / Rondônia / Roraima / Amapá / Acre
Corinthians 1 x 0 Chelsea (ING) – 2012 Club World Cup Final
Narration: Galvão Bueno
Presentation: Cleber Machado and Casagrande
Participations: Galvão Bueno, Chicão, Alessandro and David Luiz
Squares: São Paulo and Paraná
Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Olímpia (PAR) – 2013 Libertadores Final
Narration: Cleber Machado
Presentation: Rogerio Corrêa and Bob Faria
Participations: Cuca, Leonardo Silva, Pierre, Jô and Cleber Machado
Square: Minas Gerais (except Juiz de Fora)
Grêmio 2 x 1 Peñarol (URU) – 1983 Libertadores Final
Narration: Celestino Valenzuela
Presentation: Luciano Périco and Maurício Saraiva
Square: Rio Grande do Sul
Bahia 0 x 0 Internacional – 1988 Brazilian Championship Final
Narration: Galvão Bueno
Presentation: Thiago Mastroianni and Gustavo Castellucci
Participations: Bobô and Ronaldo Passos
Square: Bahia
Sport 2 x 0 Corinthians – 2008 Copa do Brasil Final
Narration: Rembrandt Junior
Presentation: Rembrandt Junior, Cabral Neto and Magrão
Participations: Magrão and André Gallindo
Square: Pernambuco
