Continuing the strategy of replaying historic Brazilian football games, Globo now turns its attention to the clubs. Therefore, the broadcaster will replay several historical games next Sunday for different cities. In Rio de Janeiro, the heroic title of Flamengo against River Plate in Libertadores 2019 may be revived by the red-black fan. In addition to the broadcast, the broadcaster will provide special pre-game coverage, with the participation of Junior and actor Babu Santana, a flamenco actor who stood out in the “BBB 20”.

Flamengo won the Libertadores 2019 2-1 against River Plate (Photo: LUKA GONZALES / .)

Photo: Lance!

In São Paulo, who will have a great Sunday afternoon is the Corinthians fan, with the replay of the 2012 world title against Chelsea. The match will feature the narration of Galvão Bueno and the presentation of Cléber Machado and Casagrande, with the illustrious participation of Galvão, Chicão and Alessandro, who played for the São Paulo club, and David Luiz, who played for the English club.

Other games that will be replayed will be Atlético Mineiro and Olímpia in the 2013 Libertadores final, Grêmio and Peñarol in the 1983 Libertadores final, Bahia and Internacional in the 1988 Brazilian final and Sport and Corinthians in the 2008 Copa do Brasil final. reruns will be shown at 17:00 (Brasília time).

Check the full schedule:

Flamengo 2 x 1 River Plate (ARG) – 2019 Libertadores Final

Narration: Luis Roberto

Presentation: Luis Roberto

Participations: Junior and Babu Santana

Squares: Rio de Janeiro / Espírito Santo / Juiz de Fora (MG) / Santa Catarina / Federal District / Goiás / Mato Grosso do Sul / Mato Grosso / Tocantins / Ceará / Sergipe / Alagoas / Paraíba / Rio Grande do Norte / Piauí / Maranhão / Amazonas / Pará / Rondônia / Roraima / Amapá / Acre

Corinthians 1 x 0 Chelsea (ING) – 2012 Club World Cup Final

Narration: Galvão Bueno

Presentation: Cleber Machado and Casagrande

Participations: Galvão Bueno, Chicão, Alessandro and David Luiz

Squares: São Paulo and Paraná

Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Olímpia (PAR) – 2013 Libertadores Final

Narration: Cleber Machado

Presentation: Rogerio Corrêa and Bob Faria

Participations: Cuca, Leonardo Silva, Pierre, Jô and Cleber Machado

Square: Minas Gerais (except Juiz de Fora)

Grêmio 2 x 1 Peñarol (URU) – 1983 Libertadores Final

Narration: Celestino Valenzuela

Presentation: Luciano Périco and Maurício Saraiva

Square: Rio Grande do Sul

Bahia 0 x 0 Internacional – 1988 Brazilian Championship Final

Narration: Galvão Bueno

Presentation: Thiago Mastroianni and Gustavo Castellucci

Participations: Bobô and Ronaldo Passos

Square: Bahia

Sport 2 x 0 Corinthians – 2008 Copa do Brasil Final

Narration: Rembrandt Junior

Presentation: Rembrandt Junior, Cabral Neto and Magrão

Participations: Magrão and André Gallindo

Square: Pernambuco

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga