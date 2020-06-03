The turns of ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’ and ‘Amor de Mãe’ remain undefined on Globo. The new proposal now is that the plots only return to the schedule grid in September. With that, the audience would follow two weeks of compact to remember what has already happened. Another novelty is that the serials would be shown only three times a week. Rio de Janeiro studios have been closed for almost three months

The pandemic of the new coronavirus may cause a change in Globo soap operas. One proposal is that when the plots resume, they stop airing from Monday to Saturday and start being shown only three times a week. The information is from TV columnist Carla Bittencourt, from the newspaper “Extra”, this Wednesday (3). The Rio de Janeiro broadcaster does not yet have a date to reopen its television drama studios, but it is almost certain that the subject will be dealt with in “Amor de Mãe”. The nine-hour show should also cut scenes of hugs and sex and some characters may be infected.

Actors of soap operas of the risk group worry Globo

Also according to the publication, the productions of “Amor …” and “Salve-se Quem Puder”, which should leave out the subject Covid-19 in the “second season”, organize a document to be submitted to the area of Artistic Development and Monitoring. Globo also considers actors who are from the risk group and who were in the air in the stories shown until the end of March. Regina Casé, the protagonist Lurdes, of the plot of the nine, should not record as before. The recordings were interrupted in the first half of March. In the case of “Amor …”, the team was further shaken by the death of Portuguese actor Filipe Duarte, victim of a heart attack.

Globo wants novels back only in September

The recordings may be made again in July, but unlike the initial plan, they would not be aired until September. Before, in two weeks, compacts would be shown for the public to remember what has already happened. And also for soap operas they win front of chapters. Globo fears having to take the air off again and believes that this way the risk would be zeroed. When he returns to the grid, “Amor …” should show Thelma (Adriana Esteves) killing for the second time, while in “Salve-se …”, Luna (Juliana Paiva) will win the first night of love with Téo (Felipe Simas).

Ana Maria Braga denied boycott by Globo

“Mais Você” was also affected by the pandemic and since March 16 it has not aired. In April, Ana Maria Braga returned to the video, but with a picture inside the “Encontro”. In these almost three months, the morning of Fátima Bernardes left the grid, but now it has 30 minutes longer than before. Therefore, Ana Maria denied a possible dissatisfaction and also dismissed the rumors of a boycott on behalf of the Rio station. Fernanda Gentil’s “Se Joga” should no longer return to programming.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

