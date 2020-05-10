On social media, Flávio Passos published a video lamenting the news and reinforced the discourse of social isolation

The reporter Flávio Passos, of Grupo Globo, said this Saturday about the death of his grandmother Lúcia, victim of COVID-19. In a video published on social networks, the journalist regretted not being able to say goodbye to her and reinforced the authorities’ request for social isolation.

Flávio Passos is Santos’ sector manager at Globo Esporte (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

– My grandmother, Dona Lúcia, died yesterday (Friday) victim of Covid-19. I was not able to say goodbye or hug my mother and stepfather, who were very close to her. What made me record this video is to try once again to raise awareness of those who are not respecting the quarantine, who think that this is not a serious moment, that it is just a “little grip” … don’t expect to be your grandmother – said Flávio.

Santos, the Globo Esporte reporter condemned the attitude of people who do not respect the quarantine. Flávio warned about the importance of social isolation.

– I blame anyone who is not respecting the quarantine for my grandmother’s death. Who guarantees that the virus would have reached it if we had reached the 70% isolation target, which is the rate that health authorities and people who want our good to preach? Do not wait for the water to hit your butt, or die someone you love to touch yourself who is serious – he said.

This Saturday Brazil surpassed the mark of 10,000 people killed by the new coronavirus. The bulletin released by the Ministry of Health points out that the country recorded 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, reaching 10,627 deaths confirmed by COVID-19. In total, there are 155,939 confirmed cases of the disease among Brazilians.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018