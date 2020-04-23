Forget the drug dealer Rubinho, gun in hand, from the novel A Força do Querer, by Glória Perez, from 2017. The Emílio Dantas that can be seen on Globo, this Thursday, 23, is something else. He changed his look to make Paulo, an architect with the soul of a poet, of All Women in the World. The broadcaster franks, on open TV, the first of the 12 chapters of the miniseries written by Jorge Furtado from the famous film by Domingos Oliveira, in the 1960s. , where the rest of the episodes will be available.

All Women made history as the film that revealed Leila Diniz. She was Domingos’ ex-wife, who debuted in the direction and made the film as a love poem for her. For the ex? Not everyone separates and remains connected by affection. In times of pandemic, when social isolation has kept people at home and domestic violence has increased, Dantas is full of expectations. “The work is very beautiful, it was done with care and commitment from the entire team. It is about love and delicacy as antidotes against this culture of hatred that, in recent years, has taken over Brazil.”

Emílio is confined at home with his wife, actress Fabiula Nascimento, who plays Olenca in the soap opera Avenida Brasil, by João Emanuel Carneiro, which ends on Friday, 24 at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. They have reviewed the soap opera, they will see the miniseries together. In another interview with state, Dantas said that Fabiula loved the sea, but he preferred the bush. Now, he admits that he is crazy about wanting to face that immensity of water. “A bath of coarse salt, to purify.” Paulo is a sweet man, and Emílio dressed for the role. He curled his hair, put on glasses, an intellectual outfit. “Paulo is Domingos’ alter ego, and I went to get advice from Paulo José, who played the part in the film. He told me to give myself over to love. That’s what I did.”

A man who loves women, Paulo gets involved with a different one in each of the 12 episodes. But that is because he expects the ideal woman. Create poems for her. Maria Alice from TV is Sophie Charlotte, in the cinema was Leila.

Domingos died in March last year, at the age of 82. He even exchanged ideas about the miniseries with Furtado, but it was done later. Although written by a man and reflecting the masculine look on women, the miniseries has a predominantly female team. “It was great to work with all these women. It is the real world of powerful women, who have conquered their space and are aware of their own value.”

Last year, the reporter visited the set, at Globo’s studio. Paulo’s house looked like a real building, not a set design. Everything in place, all the details.

“It was decisive. When I create a character, I always put myself in his daily life. And the house was very important. Paulo draws, and I venture to draw too. The production put drawings of me on the walls, so Paulo was a character, but I had personal things. It was 50/50 “, he jokes.

In the miniseries, there are two alter egos by Domingos, Paulo and the other, Cabral. Matheus Nachtergaele had amended films with the series Cine Holliúdy, directed by Patrícia Pedrosa, who signs All Women. “I was tired, wanting to rest, but she infected me with her enthusiasm.” He says he did his homework. “I read everything about Domingos. The plays, the biography, I saw the films.”

Domingos was a phraser, a popular philosopher of love and Cabral, who is his most mature version, is the guy who says his great phrases. “I loved doing it. Cabral is a man of one love, a great love. This woman is far away.” And she comes back? “Ah, I won’t say. You’ll have to see. And listen to me. ‘Love is the human vocation, the axis of everything, the side effect is sex.’ ‘Schools should teach that marital fidelity is an absurd imposition’ ‘My mother always says – there is no pain that lasts forever.’ And the one that sums it up: ‘If you have to smile, smile today; if you have to love, love today’. That’s what we need to do to face these difficult times we live in. “

As an actor, Matheus has had great partnerships, and the biggest one is with Cláudio Assis. What is it like to be driven by a woman? “Most directors, when they choose the actor, think that everything is ready. Give it to us. Patrícia, no. She is very focused. Listen to us, but she has her concept and doesn’t give up.” Patricia may be the only one who, working with such a good actor, as big as Matheus, is not at all sorry to interrupt the scene and correct it, if necessary. He approves: “Hey, because if she has the thing in mind and is to improve the scene, how can I not like it?”.

In times of isolation, Matheus is eager to return to the stage. “The theater is my form of prayer.” But when that (the pandemic) is over, he thinks he won’t be returning to the theater soon. “I have some movies to make.” Patrícia, in confinement, prepares the new season of Cine Holliúdy. “I’m looking forward to working with her again,” says Matheus.

‘Domingos had a feminine soul’, says director Patrícia Pedrosa

What was it like doing the miniseries that sees love and women through the filter of a man’s gaze?

I knew the film, of course, but when Jorge (Furtado) asked me to direct it, I went to see it again. I read and reviewed all the things about Domingos (Oliveira) and he had a feminine soul. Jorge has this sensitivity, Emílio (Dantas) is a sweet man. We put together a predominantly female team and the result, I think, is very balanced.

The look is very beautiful, and when visiting the set, I was impressed with the house, which seemed very real. Emílio said that the character’s daily life was essential for him. How was it?

I wanted to do it in black and white, like the movie, but there was no way. Then I had the idea of ​​making black and white in color, with a limited palette, in the same shades. I had a fantastic team. Photography, art direction, everyone understood and did their best.

And Sophie Charlotte as Maria Alice?

She was linked to Domingos Oliveira. She was muse of his last film. And it’s a charm. It could only be, couldn’t it?

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.