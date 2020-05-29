Broadcaster must renew the contract for another three years with the right to broadcast 90 games per season, including playoffs and Super Bowl

ESPN is expected to renew the contract with the NFL for another three seasons. The channel undertook the renewal with transmission of 90 games per season and the agreement is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. According to information from the UOL portal, the broadcaster celebrated the progress in negotiations.

Kansas City Chiefs won the 2019 Super Bowl (Photo: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / .)

Photo: Lance!

The fact was celebrated, mainly, because Globo showed interest in broadcasting the games of the North American football league. According to the investigation of the portal, the radio station in Rio – which denied the information by means of a note – made only one survey, but did not open negotiations.

The package involves Sunday afternoon games (about four per round), a Thursday night game, the NFC playoffs (one of two football conferences) and a Super Bowl (league final) every two years. This contract is closed exclusively for Brazil and renewed every three years.

There is another agreement, which currently belongs to ESPN, and involves rights for Latin America, including Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football broadcasts, in addition to the AFC playoffs (the other NFL conference) and two Super Bowls each three years. The current contract is valid until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

