Telejournalism is dependent on news. It needs flashy and controversial headlines to maintain its relevance. Positive information is welcome, but it rarely mobilizes the public. Bureaucratic characters do not attract the viewer’s attention. Nothing worse for the press focused on politics and economics than a discreet, monosyllabic, overly diplomatic and politically correct president. Away from this stereotype, Jair Bolsonaro offers journalists plenty of raw material.

Bolsonaro has already warned that he will not facilitate the process of renewing the concession of the channel in 2022

It has become a controversial machine with daily, uninterrupted production. It helps to sell newspapers and magazines, generates millions of clicks on informational websites and increases the audience for TV programs. Globo is the main beneficiary of this blunt style of the Chief Executive. Verborrágico, the president supplies hot articles to the channel’s news, especially to the Jornal Nacional.

The main journalist of the Rio de Janeiro station has raised its audience since the beginning of Bolsonaro’s turbulent presidency and has gained even more public with the recent crises in the government: the conflicting fight against the covid-19 pandemic, the doctrinal friction against the then Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta, the political battle triggered by the resignation of the Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro and the cyclical confrontations with the mayor Rodrigo Maia.

On the part of Bolsonaro, there is no lack of warlike statements, surprising gestures, controversial attitudes, provocations and debauchery. The viewer runs to turn on the TV to check the developments of the news he reads on websites, blogs and on social networks. In the case of Globo, the public also seeks a response from the channel – seen by the president as its number one enemy in the media – to direct criticism by Bolsonaro. That is why the antiGlobo boycott never worked. Even those who hate the Marinho family broadcaster usually spy on JN in order to later speak ill of the journalism of the house.

The product commanded by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos started this decade with a significant drop in Ibope. The decline coincided with the rise of pay TV and the popularization of streaming services like Netflix. The situation started to be reversed in 2013, with the coverage of street protests, known as June demonstrations. The recovery accelerated with the viewer’s interest in the 2014 presidential campaign and Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment process two years later.

The 2018 election, when Bolsonaro introduced polarization in the country, earned more points for Jornal Nacional. Since then, the president has become the great character of Brazilian journalism. Mandatory presence in almost all editions of the news. Bolsonaro’s guidelines help the JN to have peaks above 40 points. If, on the one hand, in the view of much of the media, it poses a threat to the freedoms of the press and expression, on the other hand, it drives news consumption.

The more radical it is, the more Jair Bolsonaro collaborates for the survival of the large private media. Basically, the president’s hatred of Globo does the TV channel so prestigious and attacked very well. And Globo also favors him: in addition to being the biggest showcase he can have, he is also an all-powerful adversary – an indispensable figure in a propagated ideological war. Without Globo, the bolsonarista platoon would not have another target as good to shoot.

