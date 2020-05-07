Globes with internet will allow communication even in natural disasters

The Loon company announced its partnership with AT&T to bring Internet by balloons to places where natural disasters are registered.

The Loon Project is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that provides access to Internet in rural and remote areas using high-altitude helium balloons, located in the stratosphere at a height of about 20 km, to create a 5G-speed airborne wireless network.

It is worth mentioning that the pilot program of Internet This company’s mobile phone started in New Zealand, where they launched 12 balloons and a durable material into the stratosphere, they work with solar panels allowing the signal to spread. Internet.

Mobile internet device

Later, another 30 balloons of 15 meters in diameter were launched, which are intended to provide a connection to Internet by emitting Wi-Fi signals that are received by an antenna the size of a basketball.

Functioning

The Loon Project balloons travel through the stratosphere where winds are generally stable but quite slow (8 to 32 km / h), with wind layers that vary in direction and magnitude.

The Loon Project uses software algorithms to determine where balloons should go with Internet and then transfer them to a layer of wind that blows in the required direction. As the balloons move with the wind, it is possible to direct them to form a large communication network.

Globe with Internet for disaster areas

For this reason, this new venture is profitable for both companies. technological. The US company AT&T, which in Mexico alone has a total of 18.6 million subscribers, according to its financial report sent to the NYSE, will offer with this association greater coverage of Internet.

The deal

Both AT&T and Loon companies will provide Internet through floating balloons, which will allow them to maintain connectivity in the network when it can be interrupted by natural disasters around the world.

Alastair Westgarth, CEO of Loon explained through his blog that with this agreement Loon will be able to maintain connectivity through Internet through the AT&T network during emergencies.

“We are taking a big step toward that goal. This global partnership with AT&T will allow us to respond more quickly and effectively worldwide, “he said.

good results

In 2017, when Hurricane Maria destroyed part of the telecommunications infrastructure in Puerto Rico, Loon, in association with AT&T, managed to restore the service of Internet during the months of reconstruction in the disaster area.

In Peru, during the 2019 earthquake, in less than 48 hours both companies managed to restore connectivity after the destruction.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Approaching: WiFi 7 promises a speed of 30 Gbps

With this strategic alliance, communication is guaranteed through Internet in the midst of hurricanes, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions that are increasingly frequent on our planet.

.